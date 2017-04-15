× Taxpayers warned to be on the lookout for scams

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Treasury is warning taxpayers about increased scamming via phone and email near the end of tax season.

The department warns that criminals posing as government agencies might ask for personal information to file income tax returns and claim refunds on behalf of unsuspecting taxpayers. Or they may allege that taxpayers owe taxes and aggressively demand payment for a quick payout.

The department advises hanging up immediately if someone receives a call.

Glenn White, deputy treasurer, says the department never initially contacts someone by email or phone. He said this is the time of year for taxpayers to be extra alert for schemes.

Taxpayers who have received a call from a scammer should report it to the IRS online or call 800-336-4484.

Tuesday is the tax deadline.