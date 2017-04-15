Teen injured trying to climb on roof of high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. - A teenager was injured early Saturday morning after he tried to climb on top of the roof of a Barry County high school.

Deputies say three teens tried to use a ladder to get on top of the cafeteria at Thornapple Kellogg High School around midnight and one of the teens was injured.

The high school will determine if charges will be filed, but it's not clear if the teens were students at the high school, police say.

No one else was injured in the incident.