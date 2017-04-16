× Allendale stabbing victim remembered by community members

ALLENDALE, Mich. — On Sunday, community members gathered at a mobile home park to honor the man reportedly stabbed to death over the weekend. Loved ones say Spencer Daniel Rauch was trying to protect his nephew during an altercation.

It happened at the Allendale Meadows Mobile Home Park in Allendale Township around 8 p.m on Saturday.

“He was very well loved and respected man. He saved a 17-year-old teen’s life,” said Christina Morrison, Rauch’s ex-girlfriend.

She even recalled his tattoo, “Hakuna matata,” as a symbol to his character and described who he was.

A 33-year-old female suspect was arrested and taken into custody shortly after the stabbing. Police say the victim and suspect knew each other.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover expenses. Click here for more information.