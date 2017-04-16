Drier week ahead

WEST MICHIGAN- Over the last few weeks, we’ve had a very difficult time stringing together several days of very dry conditions.

As a result, pictures like this have been very common throughout West Michigan. River flooding is fairly widespread, but looks like it will head in the right direction this week.

Fortunately, this morning’s storms fizzled out as they reached the lakeshore and areas inland. As a result, the two day rain totals are large in part below a quarter of an inch. This is very good news for areas affected by flooding, obviously, but will it continue?

It looks to remain dry before our next storm system arrives midweek. Right now, it looks to arrive later on Wednesday night and carry into Thursday.

This seems to be our only rainmaker for the week ahead. Our temperatures look to cool down just a bit, but the drier weather will ease the flooding concerns to some degree.