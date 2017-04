Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – On May 18th, you can get all the flavor of a West Michigan spring a few weeks before local products hit their peak.

Iron Restaurant – directly across the street from Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids – is hosting an Oregon wine tasting. Oregon is also well-known for some favorite Michigan tastes like morels and ramps.

Iron is located at 25 Ottawa Ave SW, Suite 103. For more information, call (616)-228-4894 or click here.