Kalamazoo Police: 3 stolen vehicles recovered within 8 hours

KALAMZOO, Mich. — A 22-year-old man was arrested after reportedly stealing three vehicles. Police recovered all three of them on Sunday.

Starting at around 9 a.m., officers discovered a vehicle in a hotel parking lot that turned out to be stolen in the 3800 block of Cork. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says their investigation led them to another stolen vehicle near Lake Street and Olmstead.

Around 4 p.m., police found the third vehicle, along with the suspect near S. Westnedge and Cork Street.

Police have not released the man’s identity, but say he was arrested on several warrants and charges. He’s also expected to be charged with motor vehicle theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call (269)-337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269)-343-2100.