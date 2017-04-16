Michigan Senator to hold healthcare town hall this week

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Senator Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, will lead a healthcare town hall meeting this Thursday.

It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. at Fricano’s Muskegon Lake Restaurant.

Colbeck dubs himself as a leading voice for better healthcare at a lower cost.

The town hall event is free and open to the public but attendees do need to register using EventBrite.

