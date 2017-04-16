Michigan Senator to hold healthcare town hall this week
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Senator Patrick Colbeck, R-Canton, will lead a healthcare town hall meeting this Thursday.
It’s happening at 6:30 p.m. at Fricano’s Muskegon Lake Restaurant.
Colbeck dubs himself as a leading voice for better healthcare at a lower cost.
The town hall event is free and open to the public but attendees do need to register using EventBrite.
1 Comment
Jim Chiodo
Link for eventbrite. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/health-care-town-hall-tickets-32791171276?aff=affiliate1