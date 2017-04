× Motorcyclist killed in Ionia County crash

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. – Dispatchers in Ionia County say a motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Riverside Drive between Montcalm Avenue and Kyser Road.

The road was shutdown for quite some time while officials investigated.

The identity of the driver has not yet been released.

No word on what led up to the crash or if alcohol or drugs played a role.