Mower rider injured after hit by car in driveway

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A man riding a mower was injured after being struck by a car in a driveway Saturday evening.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke said that at 5:41 p.m. Saturday deputies responded to a report of a crash with injuries in the 19000 block of South Metcalf Court. The investigation showed that Joseph Barnett, 44, of Edwardsburg was riding a mower crossing a driveway when Darlene Pratt, 61, of Elkhart, Ind., was driving to the road in the same driveway.

Neither one saw the other and the two collided.

Barnett was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.

Assisting the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were the Ontwa/Edwardsburg Police Department, SEPSA Fire and EMS.

The case remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.