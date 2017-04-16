Manhunt underway for suspect who showed murder live on Facebook

CLEVELAND (CNN) — Cleveland police are urging a suspect who posted video of a homicide Sunday on Facebook to turn himself in to authorities.

“We need to bring this to a conclusion today,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams told reporters during a manhunt for the suspect identified as Steve Stephens.

“There is no need for any further bloodshed in this incident tonight,” Williams added.

Cleveland police identified the victim in a homicide posted Sunday on Facebook as 74-year-old Robert Goodwin. Police said suspect Steve Stephens, who is on the run, shot Goodwin and posted the killing online.

Stephens didn’t know the elderly victim he killed around 2 p.m., before a manhunt began, according to Cleveland authorities, who did not release a motive.

Stephens also claimed to have committed multiple homicides, according to police. Williams said “currently there are no other victims that we know of.”

Authorities say Stephens is a black male who is 6-feet 1-inch and weighs 244 pounds. He has a full beard.

Stephens was last seen wearing a dark blue and grey or black striped polo shirt. Stephens is driving a white Ford Fusion with temporary license plates, according to Cleveland police.

A Facebook spokesperson issued the following statement:

“This is a horrific crime and we do not allow this kind of content on Facebook. We work hard to keep a safe environment on Facebook, and are in touch with law enforcement in emergencies when there are direct threats to physical safety.”

Police say he is armed and dangerous. The FBI is assisting Cleveland police in the manhunt.

“What happened today is senseless and if Steve has an issue, he needs to talk to some folks to get that resolved,” Williams said.

SHOOTING UPDATE: Suspect vehicle is a white Ford Fusion with temp tag Wanted male still armed and dangerous https://t.co/c2Ypm1i5qx — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 16, 2017

“From what we can tell now, it’s just a random person that he picked out. We don’t know why,” Williams added.

‘Mad with his girlfriend’

Stephens’ mother, Maggie Green, told CNN she had spoken to her son on Sunday and he told her that he was “mad with his girlfriend that’s why he is shooting people and he won’t stop until his mother or girlfriend tell him to stop.”

Green said she told her son to stop. She said she was upset and in disbelief.

Stephens is employed at Beech Brook, a behavioral health agency in northeast Ohio that serves children, teenagers and families, according to a spokeswoman for the facility.

“We are shocked and horrified like everyone else,” said Nancy Kortemeyer, a spokeswoman for Beech Brook. “To think that one of our employees could do this is awful.”

Kortemeyer could not provide any details on the length of Stephens’ employment at Beech Brook, or his specific job title.

The hunt for Stephens caused some alarm. Cleveland State University issued an alert on social media.

Tribune affiliate WJW FOX 8 and CNN’s Chuck Johnston, Amanda Jackson, Christopher Lett, Sara Ganim, Joel Williams and Shawn Nottingham contributed to this report.