Suspect arrested with handguns, meth during traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident is facing weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop early Sunday.

Officers stopped a vehicle in the 1100 block of Mills Street shortly after 1:30 a.m.

A K9 alerted officers to possible narcotics in the car so officers searched the vehicle.

Two stolen handguns out of Kalamazoo County were found during the search and what appeared to be meth.

The suspect is now awaiting arraignment on numerous charges.

Anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, the Criminal Investigation Division at 337-8139, or Silent Observer at 343-2100.