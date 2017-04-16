× Cass County teen shoots man during Easter argument with wife

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning shooting on Easter.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 6:10 a.m. Sunday, Cass County 9-1-1 received an emergency call from 71042 Kline Road in Milton Township indicating that a person had been shot there. Deputies arrived on scene and found Thomas Lewallen, 33, of St. Joseph lying on the porch with a single gunshot wound.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect in the shooting at the residence and detained this person for investigation.

Lewallen was transported to South Bend Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., for treatment.

The investigation showed that an argument escalated between Lewallen and his wife, Carolyn, which led to the suspect intervening. During the altercation between Lewallen and the suspect, the suspect fired a handgun, striking Lewallen once.

The suspect, a 17-year-old male, was lodged at the Cass County Jail. His name is being withheld pending arraignment on Monday.

Behnke said alcohol played a factor in the incident.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Ontwa-Edwardsburg Police and Smcas Ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.