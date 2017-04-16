× Dowagiac driver falls asleep and knocks down multiple mailboxes

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman’s car struck multiple mailboxes and a utility pole after she fell asleep at the wheel at midday Sunday.

Sheriff Richard Behnke says that at 12:40 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a personal injury crash on Barron Lake Road in Howard Township. Tiffany Hisler, 29, of Dowagiac said she was southbound on Barron Lake Road when she fell asleep, her vehicle left the roadway and hit multiple mailboxes and a utility pole.

Hisler was transported by ambulance to Memorial Hospital in South Bend, Ind., for further treatment of her injuries.

Behnke said Hisler was wearing a safety belt and alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Assisting deputies were the Howard Township Fire Department, first responders, the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service and American Electric Power.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.