× ‘Bandit’ steals hearts from local nursing home residents

ALLEGAN, Mich– A pit bull named Bandit has been staying busy while waiting for his furever home.

Recently, the Allegan Shelter posted on Facebook that a volunteer walker took him to a local nursing home where he visited residents in beds and wheelchairs. That volunteer, Melissa, told the shelter that some people had been intimidated by his size until they saw Bandit interact with the senior citizens.

Bandit is one of several pets available for adoption through the Allegan Shelter.

The facility says he’ll steal your heart and is a dog helping to change the perception about pit bulls.