× Cider Week GR kicks off Monday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Cider is taking over the taps in Beer City USA. Beginning April 17, the Michigan Cider Association will host Cider Week GR.

Vander Mill is hosting a series of events as well.

With Michigan being the second largest producer of apples, the week is all about cider with an international competition, tap takeovers and a new Blue Bridge Cider Festival.

The 12th annual Great Lakes International Cider and Perry competition is a closed event that invites professional and amateur cider brewers to go head-to-head from April 19-22 at the Courtyard by Marriott downtown Grand Rapids. Cider makers will have the chance to take home an award in 18 different categories.

Owner of Sietsema Cider, Andy Sietsema explains how the competition works.

Get a taste of the competition on April 20 with a media night from 7-11 p.m. at Vander Mill’s Grand Rapids location. Learn all about the ciders and the judging with Eric West from the Cider Guide and Mike Beck from Uncle John’s Cider Mill.

The week commences with the first-ever Blue Bridge Cider Festival on Saturday, April 22 from 2-7 p.m. Sip on a variety of Michigan brews while listening to a local music lineup and snacking on local food vendors.

Megan Odegaard, co-owner of Farmhaus has more on what else you can see at the festival.

Tickets are now on sale at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cider-week-gr-blue-bridge-festival-tickets-33157589242/amp.