Flurry of new road construction on M-6, M-44, I-94
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From the closure of Pearl Street in downtown Grand Rapids to extensive work on M-44 Belding Road, crews are suddenly very busy on West Michigan’s Roads.
Pearl Street, downtown Grand Rapids
- Pearl Street closed between the Grand River and Ottawa Avenue for construction.
- Begin April 17, 8 a.m., until finished sometime in May.
- Intersection of Pearl Street and Monroe Avenue to be kept open.
- Detour: Michigan Street or Fulton Street.
M-44 Belding Road
- One lane kept open eastbound and westbound between Wolverine Boulevard and Myers Lake Avenue through September 30.
- Work to be done in phases, with widening and resurfacing between Wolverine Boulevard and Blakely Drive.
- Detour: Cannonsburg Road between Myers Lake Avenue and Northland Drive.
M-6, Ottawa and Kent counties
- Left lane closed on eastbound M-6 between I-196 and Wilson Avenue.
- Begin April 17, 9 a.m., to Wednesday, April 19, 9 p.m.
I-196 in Van Buren County
- Lane closure on southbound I-196 from M-140 Exit 18 to County Road 378 Exit 13.
- Begin April 17, 7 a.m., to May 30.
Byron Center Avenue north of 84th Street
- Begin April 17,, lane closures for sewer work through May 26.
East Beltline at Knapp Street
- Begin April 17, lane closure on northbound East Beltline south of Knapp Street
- Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 21.
- Repeats on April 24, May 1, and May 2.
I-94 in Kalamazoo County
- Nighttime lane closures on eastbound I-94 for resurfacing from Sprinkle Road Exit 80 to 40th Street Exit 88.
- Begin April 17 through June 27
South Shore Drive, Holland
- Lane closures between Old Orchard Road and Myrtle Avenue.
- Begin April 17 through April 19.
- Complete closure of South Shore Drive between Old Orchard Road and Myrtle Avenue from Apri 20 through July 1.
- Detour: 32nd Street.