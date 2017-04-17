Flurry of new road construction on M-6, M-44, I-94

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From the closure of Pearl Street in downtown Grand Rapids to extensive work on M-44 Belding Road, crews are suddenly very busy on West Michigan’s Roads.

Pearl Street, downtown Grand Rapids

  • Pearl Street closed between the Grand River and Ottawa Avenue for construction.
  • Begin April 17, 8 a.m., until finished sometime in May.
  • Intersection of Pearl Street and Monroe Avenue to be kept open.
  • Detour: Michigan Street or Fulton Street.

 

M-44 Belding Road

  • One lane kept open eastbound and westbound between Wolverine Boulevard and Myers Lake Avenue through September 30.
  • Work to be done in phases, with widening and resurfacing between Wolverine Boulevard and Blakely Drive.
  • Detour: Cannonsburg Road between Myers Lake Avenue and Northland Drive.

 

M-6, Ottawa and Kent counties

  • Left lane closed on eastbound M-6 between I-196 and Wilson Avenue.
  • Begin April 17, 9 a.m., to Wednesday, April 19, 9 p.m.

 

I-196 in Van Buren County

  • Lane closure on southbound I-196 from M-140 Exit 18 to County Road 378 Exit 13.
  • Begin April 17, 7 a.m., to May 30.

 

Byron Center Avenue north of 84th Street

  • Begin April 17,, lane closures for sewer work through May 26.

 

East Beltline at Knapp Street

  • Begin April 17, lane closure on northbound East Beltline south of Knapp Street
  • Daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 21.
  • Repeats on April 24, May 1, and May 2.

 

I-94 in Kalamazoo County

  • Nighttime lane closures on eastbound I-94 for resurfacing from Sprinkle Road Exit 80 to 40th Street Exit 88.
  • Begin April 17 through June 27

 

South Shore Drive, Holland

  • Lane closures between Old Orchard Road and Myrtle Avenue.
  • Begin April 17 through April 19.
  • Complete closure of South Shore Drive between Old Orchard Road and Myrtle Avenue from Apri 20 through July 1.
  • Detour: 32nd Street.

