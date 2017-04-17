Graphic Photo: Dog with rock-like infection in mouth rescued

DETROIT, Mich– The Detroit Dog Rescue is currently raising money for a small dog they’re calling Berg.

The organization says Berg has such a large and painful tarter buildup in his mouth that it resembles small rocks. The condition is preventing the animal from fully closing its mouth.

The DDR says Berg’s ears are also hairless due to some blood vessel damage.

Further details regarding the dog’s rescue have not been released.

The Rescue is now asking for donations to help with the animal’s care.

Detroit Dog Rescue is currently the only no-kill shelter in the city of Detroit.