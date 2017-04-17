× Holland named best place to start a small business

HOLLAND, Mich. — Looking to start a small business? Holland is the best small city to do it, according to a recent study by WalletHub.

The study looked at cities across the country with populations between 25,000 and 100,000.

WalletHub determined each cities’ business-friendliness by comparing three cateogries — business environment, access to resources and business costs.

Kentwood also ranked high as the #1 location for the cheapest office space. Kentwood ranked #52 overall and was the next Michigan locale on the list after Holland.

Carbondale, Illinois, Springville, Utah and East Chicago, Indiana came in #2 to #4, respectively.