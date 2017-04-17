Hundreds expected to cross Mackinac Bridge in Jeep the Mac

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — Hundreds of Jeeps are expected to cross the Mackinac Bridge in the second annual Jeep the Mac.

Drivers will gather on April 21 for a “Blessings of the Jeeps” before crossing the bridge. Drivers will then line up to cross the bridge to head to Mackinaw City, eventually looping around to cross the bridge a second time and return to St. Ignace.

The next day, drivers can use a car ferry to go to Turtle Ridge Off-Road Park on Drummond Island. The park has more than 100 miles of trails with various difficulties.

Nearly 450 Jeep owners took part in last year’s inaugural event, and registration shows Jeep the Mac is on track for a bigger crowd this month.

Participants must only use Jeeps that are licensed and street legal.