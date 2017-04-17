Know the Law – What is government immunity?
-
Trump adviser Michael Flynn’s bid for immunity shot down by House and Senate
-
‘Policing for profit’ reform may be stymied under Trump
-
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: 5 dead, suspect had gun in bag
-
Ben Carson: ‘There were other immigrants who came in the bottom of slave ships’
-
White House hints at recreational marijuana crackdown
-
-
Trump to Rahm: Get Chicago violence under control or feds will step in
-
‘Bathroom bill’ to cost North Carolina $3.76B
-
As boating season approaches, safety courses recommended
-
Know the law – What happens during a trial?
-
Know the law – New transportation network law
-
-
House Republicans look to roll back transparency law for energy companies
-
Know the Law – Paying for pothole damage
-
Chicago ‘sanctuary church’ shelters immigrants, endures hate speech