Position Summary

WEATHER/MULTIMEDIA JOURNALIST – We are FOX 17 News, A Tribune station in the 40th market and we looking for our next meteorologist/Multi-Platform Reporter (MPR) who has big personality and a passion for breaking news and weather on all platforms (broadcast, social media, web, etc.) We get every kind of severe weather in West Michigan, so if you are into forecasting, this is the place for you. You must be energetic, engaging and have a passion to win on digital and social media platforms. The next FOX 17 meteorologist must have an intense passion for forecasting and telling amazing stories. We are looking for a dynamic personality who can strike a balance between covering serious weather and having fun when the skies are clear. Strong time management, digital/social media, editing and shooting skills are required.

Primary Responsibilities

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following. Other duties may be assigned.

• Deliver on-air forecasts for station newscasts and digital platforms.

• Produce and prepares weather graphics and pertinent information.

• Be willing and able to covering breaking news and daily stories as assigned.

• Shoot, edit, write, report, anchor and produce your own material for all platforms.

• Thorough understanding of social media and demonstrated ability to engage audience between all platforms.

• Desire to connect with local communities by meeting with local groups and representing WXMI at important events.

Requirements:

Successful candidates MUST HAVE At least TWO years of prior weather forecasting/reporting/MMJ experience in a commercial TV newsroom, medium market preferred. Apply online at www.tribunemedia.com. Please include a link to your demo reel in your resume and proof of social media/digital platform journalism skills.

ABOUT TRIBUNE MEDIA: Tribune Media Company is home to a diverse portfolio of television and digital properties driven by quality news, entertainment and sports programming. Tribune Media is comprised of Tribune Broadcasting’s 42 owned or operated local television stations reaching 50 million households, national entertainment network WGN America, available in 72 million households, Tribune Studios, and Tribune Digital Ventures, including the websites Zap2it and TVByTheNumbers, and Gracenote, one of the world’s leading sources of TV and music metadata powering electronic program guides in televisions, automobiles and mobile devices. Tribune Media also includes Chicago’s WGN-AM, the national multicast networks Antenna TV and THIS TV. Additionally, the company owns and manages a significant number of real estate properties across the U.S. and holds other strategic investments in media. For more information please visit http://www.tribunemedia.com.