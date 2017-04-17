× Michigan State $62M expansion inspired by Google

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A $62 million expansion project for Michigan State University’s business school is being designed as a pavilion, and is aiming to catch the eyes of Google or Apple executives.

The Lansing State Journal reports that the university’s Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve the project on April 13. The school has so far raised a little less than half of the projected cost.

Eli Broad College of Business dean Sanjay Gupta says that the expansion will include about 100,000 square feet of new classrooms, laboratories, workrooms and gathering space. He says the workspaces’ added flexibility coupled with new technology will give students the experiences they need before starting their jobs at Google or similar companies.

The project is being funded solely by donations.

Construction is expected to begin this summer with expected completion in fall 2019.