Morning Buzz: Cider Week GR kicks off today!

1. Taxes are due on Tuesday, April 18, and officials are reminding people to be aware of possible tax-related fraud.

The Michigan Department of Treasury says the IRS will never contact you by phone or email.

If you get a call from someone asking about your tax information, hang up.

Plus, the IRS says it used private debt collectors for unpaid taxes, which affects people with tax debts going back several years.

If your case ends up being farmed out to a private collection firm, the IRS will provide you with its name and contact information.

2. The inaugural Cider Week Grand Rapids kicks off today!

The week-long celebration is bringing hard cider makers from around the world to Grand Rapids.

There will be an international cider competition, local tap takeovers, and a festival on the blue bridge on Saturday.

A line-up of events can be found at ciderweekgr.com.

3. The 121st Boston Marathon takes place today!

It falls on Patriots Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the first battles of the American Revolutionary War.

According to CNN, Katherine Switzer, the first women to officially enter the Boston Marathon in 1967, plans to run again this year.

4. It’s Easter Monday at the White House, with thousands expected to attend the annual Easter Egg Roll on the south lawn.

Participants will see who can roll their eggs the farthest with a spoon.

Easter festivities have been a staple at the White House since 1878.

5. The highly anticipated Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, the first plug-in minivan, starts shipping to dealers after five months of production.

The hybrid version of Chrysler Pacifica, which replaced the town and country, is expected to get 33 miles on a single charger and a total range of 566 miles.

The minivan has a rating of 84 miles per gallon using both electric power and gasoline.