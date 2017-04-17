Ottawa Co. girl wounded by stray bullet from target practice

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — Authorities say an 11-year-old girl was shot and wounded by a stray bullet fired by a person who was shooting at targets in western Michigan.

The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says several people were shooting targets Saturday evening near child’s home in Jamestown Township in the 1400 block of Angling Road when a round missed a backstop placed behind the targets, striking the girl in the upper body while she played in her yard.

The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment and a bullet was found lodged in her body. A family member rushed the child to St. Mary’s hospital but the child was later transferred to Helen DeVos Children’s hospital in good condition.

Investigators confiscated several weapons that were being fired and those involved were cooperating. The prosecutor’s office is expected to review the case.