Palio Ristorante opens West Michigan location

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-- A new Italian restaurant gets ready to open in West Michigan.

Palio Ristorante features a bold and vibrant atmosphere with a menu to match, including authentic Tuscan-style cuisine such as bolognese, carbonara, lasagna, and many other re-invented classics. The wine and beverage list includes craft beer, unique hand-crafted cocktails and extensive wine and grappa lists.

The grand opening is Tuesday, April 18th.

Palio Ristorante is located at 545 Michigan Street NE, STE 102 in Grand Rapids.

Call (616) 719-3554 or (616) 719-0660 for carry-out.