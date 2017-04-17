Severe Weather Awareness Week

WEST MICHIGAN- Every year we designate a special week for severe weather awareness and preparedness. That week has begun and we’ll do several things to remind you how to keep you and your family safe during the upcoming severe weather season.

Even though we’ve already heard the tornado sirens this year, we’re going to hear one on Wednesday. A tornado drill is planned statewide for 1:00pm Wednesday. This is to practice your plan for when actual severe weather strikes, you can calmly act to keep you and your family safe. We’ll have more throughout the week on ways to stay prepared.

Since some counties have a regular siren test (first Friday of each month, at noon), there will not be siren tests in Kent, Ottawa and Calhoun counties, and maybe more.