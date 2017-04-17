Sneak peak at “Lion King Jr.” by Portage Central Middle School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lion King is the hit musical seen by millions all over the world, but there's no need to go all the way to Broadway to see the show. Portage Central Middle School will be performing Lion King Jr. this weekend.

The cast of Lion King Jr. stopped by to give a sneak peak of the production. They performed the songs "The Lioness Hunt" and "He Lives In You."

There will be three performances of Lion King Jr. at Portage Central High School Auditorium:

Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 22 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $12 for adults, and $10 for students. They can be purchased online or at the box office.