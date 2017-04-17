Plan the perfect summer vacation with these apps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring Break is over, but it isn't too early to start planning a vacation for the summer. Don't spend a fortune traveling, here are some apps that will help travelers make sure they find the best deals.

Hopper

Everyone knows that flying can get expensive, so you want to buy tickets when they're cheap. They say the best time to buy tickets is six weeks before the flights, but the Hopper app predicts the best times to fly and buy.

Just open the app, "watch" a trip, then push notifications will pop up on the phone the instant ticket prices drop, and before they rise. It's nice so travelers don't have to constantly check online for ticket prices.

When the perfect price is found, just a few taps and swipes can get people on their dream vacation.

Gas Guru

For closer vacation destinations, driving might be the way to go. With gas prices on the rise, don't worry about cleaning out your wallet at the pump.

Gas Guru can help drivers quickly find the best gas prices nearby. After comparing prices, tap the location to get directions.

The app even shows restaurants, roadside assistance, auto repair, and ATMs close to the pump, so there's access to everything a person might need on a long road trip.

Kayak

Don't like jumping to different websites and apps to plan a trip?

Kayak lets people organize all their travel plans all in one app. The app searches hundreds of travel sites comparing rates and finding the best deals.

With mobile-only rates and private deals only available through Kayak, search for great deals on flights, hotels, rental cars, and other traveling necessities.

Travel options can also be filtered based on stops, airlines, departure times, amenities, and more.

There's no need to make planning a vacation stressful, plan everything in advance, and enjoy the trip!