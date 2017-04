× Alcohol, televisions, checks reportedly stolen during several home robberies near Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich — Police are investigating after several homes were reportedly ┬ábroken into recently.

Michigan State Police say it happened in the 59,000 block of Yeatter Road near Marshall. Authorities believe the incidents happened sometime between April 9 and April 16. Items such as alcohol, televisions and checks were reported stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (269)-588-0500.