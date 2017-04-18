Facebook murder suspect found dead in Pennsylvania

CLEVELAND, Oh. – (Fox News) – Steve Stephens, the Cleveland man who gunned down a stranger on Easter Sunday, sparking a five-state manhunt, killed himself after being stopped by police in Erie, Pa., according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

Steve Stephens, the so-called “Facebook killer” who sparked a multi-state manhunt after he brazenly gunned down a Cleveland man at random, killed himself Tuesday morning in Erie County as cops closed in, Pennsylvania State Police said on Facebook.

Stephens was spotted by members of the state police who attempted a traffic stop and “after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

Pa. State Police planned a briefing for Tuesday afternoon.

At a press conference earlier this morning, Cleveland police said they did not know where Stephens was.

Stephens shot and killed Robert Godwin seemingly at random on Sunday, recording the encounter on his phone and uploading the horrific video to Facebook. Godwin’s family said he had no connection to Stephens or a woman Stephens mentioned.

Cleveland police on Monday advised residents of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Indiana and New York that Stephens could be in those states and the manhunt for Stephens soon expanded nationwide.

Erie County, Pa. is about 100 miles Northeast of Cleveland.