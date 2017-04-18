× Endangered teen reported missing near Detroit

MONROE, Mich.– Police are asking for help in locating a missing endangered teen.

Marissa Logwood, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday. She was last seen in Taylor near Roosevelt High School. Police say she was recently released from the hospital and is believed to be a danger to herself.

Marissa is described as bi racial, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities say she’s 140 lbs, and is around 5’2.” She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and jacket, grey leggings, and grey Nike shoes. She was also believed to have a backpack with her.

The Michigan State Police out of Monroe asks you call police 911 if you see her.