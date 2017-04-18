× Father battling cancer dies days after going to his first prom

ZEELAND, Mich– After years of battling cancer, a local father lost his fight on Tuesday morning.

Tina Trolard told FOX 17 her husband, Jamie passed away surrounded by friends and family. Jamie had been battling intestinal cancer for nearly three years and recently returned home for the final weeks of his life after the disease spread to his spine and pancreas.

The family has been receiving support from the organization “Shield of Hope” which is run by local public safety professionals to help those affected by cancer. Earlier this month, they had Jamie sign their special car which bears the signatures of others impacted by the organization.

During that signing, Jamie told FOX 17 how touched he was by all of the support.

“There’s some really good people who are out there for us. It just made me feel more alive than I have all day. And I’m just really glad that it happened. I could go to sleep and close my eyes and be in Heaven and I’d be totally happy,’ said Jamie on April 9th.

On April 15th, Jamie and Tina were able to go to their first prom at Bloomingdale High School. On Tuesday, Tina told FOX 17 the dance was amazing, and that Jamie always lived life to the fullest.

Jamie leaves behind his wife and three daughters.

Visitation for Jamie will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday at the First Christian Reformed Church at 15 S. Church St. in Zeeland. His burial will be Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the Manlias Cemetery in New Richmond, followed by a funeral service at First Christian Reformed Church at 1:30 p.m.

Donations may be made to Chemical Bank in Jamie Torlard’s name, or made out to the Trolard family and sent to the First Christian Reformed Church.