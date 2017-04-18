× Funeral set for baby found dead at daycare

MUSKEGON, Mich– A baby found unresponsive at a daycare will be laid to rest this week.

A visitation will be held for Korey Brown at 10 a.m. at the Christ Temple Apostolic Faith Church in Muskegon Heights, his funeral will follow at noon.

The 1-year-old was found unresponsive by his mother, Bryanna Reasonover last Friday, when she went to pick him and his three siblings up from a home daycare called Keysha Keepers.

Reasonover says she found him in a Pack ‘N Play and says he had bite marks and bruises on his body.

“Bruises and bite marks on his face. Bite marks on his fingers. It was bad,” said Reasonover. “I’m trying to wake him up and he’s not waking up and everybody began calling 911.”

Korey was confirmed dead at the hospital.

Muskegon Police are still investigating, but say an 8-year-old is considered a ‘person of interest‘ in Korey’s death. They confirm the little boy had bites and bruises on his body, but say an exact cause of death remains unknown.

That 8-year-old was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

Police say the owner of the daycare is cooperating with the investigation.

The daycare’s license was approved in November and is set to expire next month. The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) issued the following statement following the incident:

In regards to Ms. Keysha Collins’ child care license, there have been no complaints made regarding her license. Ms. Collins was issued an original group license on November 18, 2016.

We have not taken action against her license as of yet: the investigation is on-going. LARA is working with CPS-MIC and law enforcement as we proceed.

A small memorial has been set up for Korey outside of the daycare.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.