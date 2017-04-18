Idaho school bus rolls over on way to track meet, 20 injured

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A bus carrying middle school students to a track meet rolled over Tuesday on a rural road in southern Idaho for unknown reasons, injuring at least 17 students and the three adults aboard, officials said.

At least five students were taken to hospitals by helicopter from the crash site near the small town of Shoshone, said Lincoln County Sheriff Rene Rodriguez.

The three adults on the bus — the driver and two track coaches — were also taken to hospitals for treatment, school officials said.

While some victims had serious injuries, Rodriguez said none were believed to be life-threatening.

The bus was carrying 39 students from their school in the town of Carey to a track meet about 55 miles (89 kilometers) in the town of Gooding. It crashed just past the midway point of the drive.

Idaho State Police were investigating the cause of the crash on a road where the speed limit is 65 mph (105 kph).

Conditions of the students taken to four different hospitals were not immediately disclosed, though one hospital said the students it received mostly suffered cuts and bruises.

The Blaine County School District that oversees the Carey school sent school staff to each hospital.

“We’re relieved that there were no life-threatening injuries to students and staff,” said district spokeswoman Heather Crocker.

Rodriguez said the area relies on volunteer emergency workers and that many headed to the crash site to help after they received a text alert.