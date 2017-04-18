× Kalamazoo community remembers officer killed six years ago today

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The community of Kalamazoo is remembering a public safety officer who was killed in the line of duty six years ago today.

Eric Zapata was shot and killed on April 18, 2011 after responding to a report of another officer being wounded in the 1400 block of Hays Park Avenue. Zapata jumped a fence into the alley when the suspect shot and killed him. Zapata was 35 years old.

Two years after his death, a bronze statue was dedicated in Zapata’s honor at the Kalamazoo mall. This past weekend, Boatyard Brewing Company released the ‘EZ’ summer wheat ale in Zapata’s honor. 25 percent of the proceeds of the beer will go to the Eric Zapata Memorial Foundation, which provides scholarships and workshops for law enforcement officers.