Man charged after Easter Sunday standoff

Posted 4:58 PM, April 18, 2017, by , Updated at 05:03PM, April 18, 2017

ALLEGAN, Mich. – An Otsego Township man was charged Tuesday on four felony counts in connection with a

Michael Vanderberg

standoff on Easter morning.

Michael Vanderberg, 27, was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and other felony firearms charges.  Bond was set at $10,000.

Photo from Allegan Co. Sheriff

The Allegan County Sheriff needed to call in the Tactical Team (SWAT) on Sunday to get Vanderberg out of the home in Otsego Township. Police were called on reports of a known felon with a weapon at the scene.

