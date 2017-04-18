Man charged after Easter Sunday standoff

ALLEGAN, Mich. – An Otsego Township man was charged Tuesday on four felony counts in connection with a

standoff on Easter morning.

Michael Vanderberg, 27, was charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing a police officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and other felony firearms charges. Bond was set at $10,000.

The Allegan County Sheriff needed to call in the Tactical Team (SWAT) on Sunday to get Vanderberg out of the home in Otsego Township. Police were called on reports of a known felon with a weapon at the scene.