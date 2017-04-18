× Man in critical condition after altercation at Grand Rapids’ bar

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man is in critical condition following a physical altercation at the Web Bar in Grand Rapids, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

Officers responded to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital at approximately 1:50 a.m. to a report of an assault victim.

The 33-year-old victim is currently being treated for many injuries, including a collapsed lung. According to police, he was transported to the hospital by a private party.

The assault is still under investigation by GRPD’s Major Case Team. Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.