Man sentenced for shootings outside Muskegon Heights school

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man will spend between 7 2/3 and 20 years in prison on charges alleging he shot three people outside a high school basketball game last year.

Clarence McCaleb, 22, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading no contest to three counts of assault with intent to murder and other charges. He was accused of shooting three people Feb. 9, 2016 after a basketball game at Muskegon Heights High School.

According to detectives, McCaleb told them that he had gone to Muskegon Heights to watch the basketball game. He ran into a group of people at the game and went out to his car to get a gun. He told police that when he tried to leave, the group of people ran at him and he fired shots into the crowd.

McCaleb was eventually shot by a Muskegon County Sheriff’s deputy after officials say he refused to drop a pistol.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports neither prosecutors or McCaleb or his attorney spoke at length during the sentencing hearing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report