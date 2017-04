EMMETT, Twp. — The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety have safely located the missing woman who was last seen near her residence on Thursday, April 13.

Melissa Church left her home in the 12000 block of 6 1/2 Mile Road to meet a friend, according to police. She was last seen walking north near the intersection of 6 1/2 Mile Road and B Drive N (Beckley Road) at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Police are thanking all who helped to safely locate Church following the Missing Person Alert.