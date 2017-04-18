Registration open for FLPC Summer Camps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's not summer time yet, but spring means it's time to start registering the kids for summer camps, and the Franciscan Life Process Center has a lot of them.

There are many different kids of camps for children of all ages. Here's a list of their camps happening this summer:

Music Therapy Grooves (ages 5-9, 10-15)

• June 21-August 2, no class July 5

• Cost: $120 for six sessions

Carriage Driving Horse Camp (ages 8-18)

• June 19-23

• June 24-28

• August 14-18

• Cost: $275

Animals Wild and Tame (ages 8-10)

• June 26-30

• Cost: $150 per child

Art From Nature (ages 7-12)

• July 31-August 4

• Cost: $150 per child

Rockin` n Rollin` (ages 10-12)

• August 7-11

• Cost: $150

Integrated Experiences for the Natural World (ages 7-18)

• August 18-19

• Cost: $100 per child

To register for any of these summer camps, visit lifeprocesscenter.org and search for "summer camp."