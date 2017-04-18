Save thousands of dollars selling a home on Crossbid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With a hot housing market in West Michigan, there's a better way to sell your current home and get into the home you really want. With Crossbid's new online realty website, not only is the process of buying and selling a home so much easier, but homeowners will save a few extra dollars.

We followed Hudsonville homeowner Ryan Vandyke to watch the process of selling his home on Crossbid to see how it works.

Vandyke had never sold a house before, so at first he was worried it was going to be a stressful ordeal. Once he decided to try Crossbid, all his worries faded away.

Vandyke entered the information of his 1369 square-foot, three bedroom, two bath house on the website for $155,000. After he entered all the information and posted multiple pictures of the house online, the listing went live and people started to make offers.

When Vandyke finds an offer that he likes, he can contact the buyers via email, text, or phone call. From there he has the power to have the buyer come out to the house, look around, ask questions, and work on the deal.

Not only is Crossbid easy to use and the user can take control of the sale, but they can also save thousands of dollars along the way.

Crossbid takes out the middle man and the commission payment that comes with selling a home with a real estate agency, Crossbid provides all the necessary information and forms needed to sell a home for free.

Interested in buying or selling your home? Visit crossbid.com and click "Real Estate."