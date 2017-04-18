Say goodbye to neck and back pain with the DRX 9000C from Total Health

As the weather begins to warm up, many people are starting to work out in the yard. However if they suffer from neck and back pain, tasks like gardening and planting flowers can be painful instead of enjoyable.

Dr. Christopher Miller from Total Health Chiropractic stopped by to talk about how to get rid of the pain without surgery, injections, or pain killers.

With the DRX 9000, patients can stop suffering from:

Herniated and bulging discs

Ruptured discs

Degenerated discs

Slipped discs

Sciatica

Shooting pain in arms and legs

Total Health Chiropractic is offering a special for the first five callers. New Patients can get a consultation and exam for just $54 to learn more about what's causing pain, plus a free MRI review. The offer excludes Medicare and Medicade.

To schedule a consultation or for more information on Total Health's services, call (616) 828-0861.