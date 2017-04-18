USS Gerald R. Ford arrives in homeport

NORFOLK (April 14, 2017 ) The aircraft carrier Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) pulls into Naval Station Norfolk for the first time. The first-of-class ship – the first new U.S. aircraft carrier design in 40 years – spent several days conducting builder’s sea trails, a comprehensive test of many of the ship’s key systems and technologies. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Jessica Gomez/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. – The future USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier passed its latest builders trials and has arrived in its homeport for the first time.

The ship arrived Friday at Naval Station Norfolk after complete all major builders trial evolutions, including high power runs and steering evolutions, according to Rear Adm. Bruce H. Lindsey, the Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic.

Adm. Lindsey writes that the crew of the ship ran the carrier through “all ahead flank turns” and the crew reported that “she turns nice!”

The carrier is a large deck nuclear-powered ship and can hold F/A-18 E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growlers, E-2D Hawkeyes, MH-60R Sea Hawks, MH-60S Knight Hawks and the C-2 Greyhound.

The admiral says the USS Ford is a “spectacular fighting machine” and will provide the U.S. with defense for the next 50 years.

 

 

