× Allegan Co. man sentenced for possessing child porn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man from Dorr has been sentenced to 124 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Benjamin Miklusicak, 41, pleaded guilty to the charge in December. He faced ten years in prison because of a prior conviction in 2004 of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd degree with a person under the age of 13.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge, Miklusicak admitted to having a sexual interest in girls between the ages of 9 and 13 and that he viewed pornography on a weekly basis. Investigators found images on his laptop that allegedly included photos of prepubescent children engaging in sexual acts.

“There is perhaps no better indicator of the impending danger posed by a known pedophile than his decision to seek out images of children being abused,” Acting U.S. Attorney Birge said in a press release. “Incapacitation of recidivist sex offenders is critical to the protection of the kids in our community.”