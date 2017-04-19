Allegan Co. man sentenced for possessing child porn

Posted 2:23 PM, April 19, 2017, by

Benjamin Franklin Miklusicak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A man from Dorr has been sentenced to 124 months in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

Benjamin Miklusicak, 41, pleaded guilty to the charge in December. He faced ten years in prison because of a prior conviction in 2004 of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 2nd degree with a person under the age of 13.

According to Acting U.S. Attorney Andrew Byerly Birge, Miklusicak admitted to having a sexual interest in girls between the ages of 9 and 13 and that he viewed pornography on a weekly basis.  Investigators found images on his laptop that allegedly included photos of prepubescent children engaging in sexual acts.

“There is perhaps no better indicator of the impending danger posed by a known pedophile than his decision to seek out images of children being abused,” Acting U.S. Attorney Birge said in a press release. “Incapacitation of recidivist sex offenders is critical to the protection of the kids in our community.”

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s