Brad Paisley and more coming to Soaring Eagle

It's time to Fling into Spring at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel! Rates start at $99, Sunday through Thursday, and runsn until May 31. The package also includes ice cream vouchers and waterpark passes.

Jump on board a ship and hunt for gold at Soaring Eagle's Pirate Party! There will be plenty of crafts for the kids, story time and movie time. The best part is Soaring Eagle Waterpark can accommodate just about any size group, so bring a group of friends!

In big news, Brad Paisley will be coming to Mount Pleasant on Saturday, August 12. Paisley is a critically acclaimed singer, songwriter, and guitarist whose talents have won him numerous awards including three Grammys. He'll be joined with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell. Tickets go on sale on Saturday.

Soaring Eagle is offering fans to spend an evening with Bill Maher. For more than 20 years he has set the boundaries of where funny, political talk can go on American television. First he was on Comedy Central and ABC, now for the last 14 years he's been on HBO's "Real Time." Maher started his career as a stand-up comedian in 1979, and still performs at least 50 dates a year in Las Vegas and in sold out theaters across the country. Tickets for this show start at $37, and he'll be performing on June 3.

Kenny G is taking the stage at Soaring Eagle Casino with George Benson on May 28. He rose to fame in the mid 1980's with his signature smooth jazz sound and style on the soprano saxophone. Kenny G also won a Grammy award in 1994, and at one point held the world record for the longest sustained note on a sax.

Another outdoor concert has just been announced! "I Love the 90's The Party Continues Tour" is taking the stage on Wednesday, August 2. TLC will take the reins with a stellar cast of 90's hit makers including Naughty By Nature, Biz Markie, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and C & C Muic Factory with Freedom Williams. Tickets go on sale Friday at 9 a.m.

To learn more about these concerts and special events or to make a reservation, call 1-877-2EAGLE2.