Celebrate Earth Day in Kalamazoo

Posted 12:48 PM, April 19, 2017, by

The Kalamazoo community is making a promise to the Earth and celebrating Earth Day on Saturday.

There will be a focus on climate change, its effects on the Earth, and how the community can be the positive change the Earth needs.

Along with environment education, there will be music, speakers, food, and over 40 vendors and non-profit booths. There will even be car dealers showing off electric and hybrid vehicles.

There will also be family friendly activities like environmentally themed arts and crafts and face painting.

The Earth Day Festival will take place at Bronson Park on Saturday, April 22 from 3 to 8 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s