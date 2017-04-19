Celebrate Earth Day in Kalamazoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Kalamazoo community is making a promise to the Earth and celebrating Earth Day on Saturday.

There will be a focus on climate change, its effects on the Earth, and how the community can be the positive change the Earth needs.

Along with environment education, there will be music, speakers, food, and over 40 vendors and non-profit booths. There will even be car dealers showing off electric and hybrid vehicles.

There will also be family friendly activities like environmentally themed arts and crafts and face painting.

The Earth Day Festival will take place at Bronson Park on Saturday, April 22 from 3 to 8 p.m.