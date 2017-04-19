× Grand Rapids Griffins donate toys and treats to local animals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– Members of the Grand Rapids Griffins stopped by the Humane Society of West Michigan on Tuesday to bring food, treats and toys to the animals.

It was part of the team’s random acts of kindness promotion, which is helped put on by BHS Insurance.

The Humane Society of West Michigan is completely operated on donations and says it’s gestures like this that helps keep them open.

In addition to funds, the organization is currently in need of fleece blankets for its animals.

After visiting the HSWM, members of the Griffins also stopped by the Kent County Animal Shelter with gifts.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is one of several facilities taking part in the Empty The Shelters adoption event later this month.