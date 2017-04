Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- Fresh off four goals in the third period in game three, the K-Wings scored four goals in the first period of game four on their way to an 8-5 win over the Toledo Walleye evening their series at two games a piece.

Josh Pitts had a hat trick for Kalamazoo. Game 5 is Friday night at 7:35 p.m. in Toledo.