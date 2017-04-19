Legislators promote sexual assault awareness month

Posted 5:45 PM, April 19, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group of bipartisan Michigan lawmakers is proposing legislation to help sexual assault victims as part of sexual assault awareness month.

Democratic Rep. Kristy Pagan of Canton and Republican Laura Cox of Livonia are introducing resolutions in the House to declare April sexual assault awareness month.

Meanwhile, Lawton Republican Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker has introduced a bill she says would increase pay to health care providers for helping police with evidence to bring attackers to justice.

Ann Arbor Democratic Sen. Rebekah Warren says she has introduced companion legislation to provide adequate funding as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s