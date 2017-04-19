Legislators promote sexual assault awareness month

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A group of bipartisan Michigan lawmakers is proposing legislation to help sexual assault victims as part of sexual assault awareness month.

Democratic Rep. Kristy Pagan of Canton and Republican Laura Cox of Livonia are introducing resolutions in the House to declare April sexual assault awareness month.

Meanwhile, Lawton Republican Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker has introduced a bill she says would increase pay to health care providers for helping police with evidence to bring attackers to justice.

Ann Arbor Democratic Sen. Rebekah Warren says she has introduced companion legislation to provide adequate funding as well.