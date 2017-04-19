People magazine names Julia Roberts ‘World’s Most Beautiful’

Posted 7:34 AM, April 19, 2017, by

attends the 2016 GLSEN Respect Awards - Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on October 21, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julia Roberts is more than just a “Pretty Woman.” People magazine has named her the “World’s Most Beautiful Woman” for a record fifth time.

The magazine announced Roberts’ selection on Wednesday. The 49-year-old actress has previously claimed the cover spot in 2010, 2005, 2000 and 1991.

Roberts, who won an Academy Award for “Erin Brockovich,” says she is “very flattered” by the experience.

People’s 28th annual “World’s Most Beautiful” double-issue will be on newsstands Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s